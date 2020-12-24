Peterson: For the love of trees

If we were not in the middle of a pandemic where people are sick, hungry and dying, the whole tree squabble at the state capitol would be laughable. Is this really what we are paying state lawmakers to do?

The tradition of putting an evergreen inside your dwelling to celebrate winter solstice was started in Northern Europe by pagans. The word for Christmas in the Scandinavian languages is “Jul,” which stems from the word for wheel. The Vikings and their ancestors imagined the sun being a wheel determining the seasons.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Christ — how did an evergreen and ornaments come to be a part of that?

I grew up with a decorated tree being an integral part of my family’s Christmas. When studying in Paris, I was very surprised to find that many French families do not put up a tree. They put up intricate nativity scenes and consider a tree with ornaments to be pagan.

So to the lawmakers, who made it their priority to put “Christ back in Christmas,” I remind them that our state would be better served if they would busy themselves looking out for their constituents in need (following the message of Christ), instead of wasting time and our tax dollars upholding a pagan tradition. “God Jul” to everyone.

Alice Peterson, Mount Pleasant

