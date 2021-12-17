Peterson: Disturbing commentary

Ram Bhatia’s commentary on indoctrination is disturbing. He is accusing UW-Madison, an institution renowned all over the world for fostering freedom of thought and expression along with innovation, of indoctrinating students.

It is unclear if his accusation is built on more than hearsay, but more concerning: It is an example of an ugly racist movement seeking to destroy our educational system and parts of the curriculum by changing history and the truth.

I will always have the highest regard for the efforts by UW staff to install impartial knowledge and promote independent thinking skills.

The idea that professional athletes and their money along with contributions from other rich people can ensure a better education is simply bizarre. Our students will have to compete on a world level, and no other industrialized nations use this model.

The only sign of indoctrination I see here, is the ending with the citation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

In this country, young children and immigrants learn this by rote memory, many without really understanding the meaning of the words. I suggest that Ram Bhatia gives some thought to the implications of the words “liberty and justice for all.”

I also wonder, if some members of the Mount Pleasant Board could have been indoctrinated by some fast-talking businessmen and certain politicians when entering the taxpayers of this community into the questionable FoxConn deal? Perhaps, going forward, your efforts should be directed toward rectifying this?

Alice Peterson, Mount Pleasant

