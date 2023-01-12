Pertile: The Waterford Public Library is vital to the community

I have been a resident of the Waterford community for 4 years and I love the Waterford Public Library. This library was the best thing to get me through a yearlong COVID quarantine. I’m immune compromised and you can only watch so much tv. The books in this library gave me the escape I needed to get through my days.

In these books, I traveled to England, Ireland, New Zealand, and all over the U.S. I will not read books online because it’s too hard to hold a tablet and keep it propped up.

It’s also a community center for all of our local social and civic groups.

Our Library is vital to our community. I’m very sad to hear that the Village of Waterford has decided to slash the Library’s budget by one-third for the 2023 year. The Library has experienced decreases in its budgets over the years and has made the best of the budget cuts. But it cannot sustain itself when one-third of its budget is cut.

We are asking the Village Board to reconsider such a drastic cut and work closely with the Library Board and the library administrator to figure out how best to weather a reasonable budget cut for this coming year, as long as other Village Departments have been asked to do the same.

Melany Pertile, Waterford