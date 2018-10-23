Try 1 month for 99¢

I recently read an article on new traffic signals installed at Sycamore and Washington avenues. It seemed forever to get the signal operational by all parties involved in the procurement and operation nearly 13 months.

Other intersections now demand our attention especially at Perry and Washington for the West Racine Post Office patrons. But my real concern is the intersection of Ohio Street and Wright Avenue. If nothing else a four-way stop sign should be needed now.

I have tried to reach two alderman in the district. Anyone who tries to cross Wright Avenue and Ohio Street has a 25 percent chance of crossing safely. Are we blind for this reality cross over? Do my eyes deceive me when the last traffic count was made? Let's get with commuter times.

Ronald Pearson, Racine

