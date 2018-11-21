Try 3 months for $3

In my travels around my west side of Racine, I have had to avoid certain turns and pavements. One is the rough pavement on Washington due west of Perry on the south side of the avenue is needing more asphalt or re-patching. Right at the city line I use the divided roadway instead of Perry avenue. Pavement intersection for my shock absorbers.

The 21st avenue Green Bay road is another problem east of the Chase bank. In order to go west on 21st, the drive is leaving the bank has to make a U turn a half block east to go westward, needs to be re-configured. The street planners might also consider widening 21st Green Bay road intersection for turns; the roadway might also be extended beyond Green Bay to Oakes road to alleviate traffic east and west from Durand avenue in the future for better traffic flow through the future Mount Pleasant east and west corridor and beyond.

Hello Foxconn, aggressive drivers can plan to reach Oakes Road extension and connections beyond; also benefit traffic 15th street and Oakes Road area from more major traffic build up. Other corners of Roosevelt and Durand needs lights and Taylor avenue at Wood Road need a three-way stop sign. Drive safer.

Ronald E. Pearson, Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments