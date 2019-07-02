Interstate lanes are as narrow as can be negotiated for driving these days.
Trucks especially might have more concern for distance evaluation; DOT needs to get back to the drawing board for more lane re-configuration. What a distrubing driving experience.
Locally, we need more signals at Ohio and Wright Avenue along with Washington and Perry Avenue as suggested before.
The pavement at Washington and Perry Avenue and the church entrance on the south of the east bound lanes needs paving or a frontage road connection.
Do we call locally for the Mayor who decides this need or does the DOT need a detour of more accidents? The police logs for accidents at these intersections must be revealing.
Lets put Teezers in perspective. It's time to now stop teasing and get these projects done. A four way stop sign at Ohio and Wright for some of us drivers is a safe way to Teezers if that's going your way for reflection and memories.
Drive safe and sane.
Ronald Pearson, Racine
