Paul Jackel: Vote for Biden

Once again, our upcoming presidential election has become a tug-of-war between two political parties with the American people the rope being pulled on by both sides. They refuse to cooperate with each other and put their own parties wishes ahead of those of the people they supposedly represent.

As a political Independent I usually find myself voting for what I consider the lesser of two evils. This is not the case this year. The winner of the November 3 election will not only lead but represent the American people for the next four years. I have already voted for Joe Biden, not only for his political positions on many important topics but also for the fact that he appears to be by all accounts a decent human, something that can't be said for the buffoon currently holding the office.

He may not be perfect but I believe Biden is a far better person than the current president will ever be and he will bring back a sense of honor and dignity to the office if we are fortunate enough to see him get elected. If Biden is elected, my faith in humanity will be restored and I will once again be proud to call myself an American.

Paul Jackel, Racine

