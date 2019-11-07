Paul Jackel: Racine Zoo's Lantern Festival was breathtaking
I went to the Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo earlier last week and was amazed at how wonderful it was. I want to thank whomever responsible it was who arranged for the festival to come to Racine and for the people who created and set it up for the residents of our city to enjoy.

I highly recommend that you take advantage of seeing this wonderful display before it leaves at the end of December. You'll be glad that you took the time to go if you do. It was absolutely breathtaking. Thanks again!

Paul Jackel, Racine

