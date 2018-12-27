Donald Trump and his lawless administration have done everything they can to hurt refugees and asylum seekers. I describe the President’s administration as lawless, because that is exactly what they are.
Over and over, his underlings, including his Secretary of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, have violated both federal and international law in order to keep asylum seekers out of the United States. They have tried to make it impossible for asylum seekers to enter the U.S. They have made it extremely difficult for these people to even speak with immigration officials. They have done their best to deny asylum seekers due process. How is it possible for an asylum seeker to plead their case before a U.S. immigration court if they are forced to remain in Mexico?
Trump’s actions are not just immoral; they are also illegal. The fact is that Donald Trump does not care that these decisions hurt people who are already desperate and frightened. Even more disturbing is the fact that he does not care that his actions are illegal. He is truly lawless.
Francis Pauc
Oak Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.