 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick: Problems with city, health care provider
0 comments

Patrick: Problems with city, health care provider

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

How far would insurance go to not pay claims? My father was a professional firefighter for the City of Racine. After experiencing heart attacks at the firehouse, he negotiated that my mother would receive health insurance through the city.

In the last two years my mother has experienced two falls. She also has a number of other medical conditions.

The City of Racine has hired United Healthcare to administer their city self-insured health insurance program. This is how UHC performed.

  • Refused to pay for skilled nursing services
  • Told her to leave her skilled nursing facility
  • Continually asked for more urgently required information
  • Did not allow anyone in authority to handle the problem
  • Made up an amount to partially pay for the claims
  • Provided hope for payment of the claims and then took away the hope

City of Racine promised to help and then chose not to help. Why hasn’t the city been willing to stand up to UHC? Is the City of Racine inept in negotiating with UHC, or they are part of just not wanting to pay my mother’s claims fairly? I was told that the City of Racine has a large deficit. Should my mother have to pay for this deficit, or is it the responsibility of the city’s current administration? Should a 90-year-old wife of a firefighter be treated this way?

Gary L. Patrick, Mooresville, N.C.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Hansen: Vos doesn't have a clue

Does Robin Vos even have a clue what he's talking about? An election probe is certainly not needed in our state. As a poll chief for the Villa…

Letters

Giese: A rather sore loser

Remember in 2000, when Gore won the popular vote but lost the electoral college, he and those who voted for him were told to just "get over it"?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News