Patrick: Problems with city, health care provider

How far would insurance go to not pay claims? My father was a professional firefighter for the City of Racine. After experiencing heart attacks at the firehouse, he negotiated that my mother would receive health insurance through the city.

City of Racine promised to help and then chose not to help. Why hasn’t the city been willing to stand up to UHC? Is the City of Racine inept in negotiating with UHC, or they are part of just not wanting to pay my mother’s claims fairly? I was told that the City of Racine has a large deficit. Should my mother have to pay for this deficit, or is it the responsibility of the city’s current administration? Should a 90-year-old wife of a firefighter be treated this way?