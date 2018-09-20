My wife Mary Ann Staupe and I were pleased to read the article in the Sept. 4 paper listing all the Racine area scholarship winners of scholarships administered by the Racine Community Foundation. It's a tribute to the donors that there is this level of support for the students in our community, though with growing costs more is certainly needed.
We appreciated the credit given to Mary Ann and I for "establishing" the Walden III Founders Scholarship. However, many more also deserve credit for that effort. We simply opened the initial account. Many more donations were needed before the fund was able to offer a scholarship.
Over the five years from that establishment to presenting the first scholarship this spring, Walden III retired staff, current staff, alumni and even students (through the Green School project) contributed. Walden III retirees, current staff and alumni worked hard for almost a year to create the criteria and process for applying for the scholarship.
This comes from our belief that everyone who worked at or attended Walden III over the years and into the future is a founder, because Walden III is always "In The Process of Discovery."
We are proud of our first recipient, Kamaria Maiola, who will attend Parkside working toward her ultimate goal of attending medical school and becoming a physician. The Racine Community Foundation is to be commended for providing an important vehicle to support our young people's future.
Mary Ann Staupe and Jack Parker
Dover
