Panyk: Wearing masks should be a choice

I'm writing in response to a letter in the paper on Aug. 12 from a person who can't wear a mask due to health issues, and is changing their vote to another party after 20 years of voting Democrat.

I agree. If this person feels unsafe living in Racine, they should relocate to avoid the mask issues they're facing. I also am changing my vote in November to a different party after voting Democrat for 50 years. I hope the statewide mask mandate will be overturned due to the lawsuits. Masks should be a person's choice.