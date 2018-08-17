In response to the Kimberly Mahoney letter in the paper recently. Well done in keeping up with the laws regarding the homeowners Private Property Rights Protection Act of 2017. Keep up the good job of standing up for the homeowners' rights. I'm proud of you.
Judith Panyk
Mount Pleasant
