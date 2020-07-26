Panyk: Masks should be free will
0 comments

Panyk: Masks should be free will

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to the article in the July 18 paper regarding Mason's mask mandate. 

I would like to thank Jonathan Delagrave for opposing the countywide mask mandate. He's too right! It should be free will. 

There's something even more dangerous than the coronavirus cases rising like they are and that is if the city of Racine and all of Racine County turns towards communist ways. It looks that way to me that's what's happening now.

I'm just glad I don't live in Racine, we don't need that here in Mount Pleasant.

Good job, well done, keep up the good work, Delagrave.

Judith Panyk, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kiemen: Me vs. We

The Republican Party, both nationally and in Wisconsin, have embraced the concept of “Me.”

Letters

Johnson: Down with Don

Our sorcerer's apprentice in the White House wants "radicals, agitators and anarchists" and those "with no clue" dealt with. Agreed! So, up ag…

Letters

Olsen: The socialist ideology

“The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism, but under the name of liberalism, they will adopt every fragment of the socialist p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News