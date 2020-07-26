Panyk: Masks should be free will

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the article in the July 18 paper regarding Mason's mask mandate.

I would like to thank Jonathan Delagrave for opposing the countywide mask mandate. He's too right! It should be free will.

There's something even more dangerous than the coronavirus cases rising like they are and that is if the city of Racine and all of Racine County turns towards communist ways. It looks that way to me that's what's happening now.

I'm just glad I don't live in Racine, we don't need that here in Mount Pleasant.

Good job, well done, keep up the good work, Delagrave.

Judith Panyk, Mount Pleasant

