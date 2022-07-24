Panyk: Mandating vaccines

I'm writing in regards to an article I saw in The Journal Times on Saturday, July 9 titled, "Court: Health officials can issue unilateral orders."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled recently that health officials can issue whatever orders they feel are necessary to slow a disease without approval of a city council or a county board. That means they also will be able to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine as well just like they did wearing masks, limiting indoor gatherings and stay at home orders. Right?

Why not mandate the vaccine? That would be the best way to slow or stop a virus from spreading.

I myself have all four doses of Pfizer and will get my third booster in the fall when the new vaccine comes out. Also, I'll get the vaccine in the fall of 2023 when the COVID-19 and flu vaccine are combined in one. (Hoping to be Pfizer since all my others were Pfizer).

The only time I wear a mask is when I go inside the hospital at all. Not on buses or any other time, and never got COVID-19.

Judy Panyk, Mount Pleasant