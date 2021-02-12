Panyk: Good job, Ascension

It sounds like Ascension All Saints Hospital on Spring Street has a good plan for vaccinating those in the 65 and older age group. I fall in that age group and look forward to getting the vaccine. Good job and keep up the good work. I also hope the cafeteria at the hospital opens soon for the patients and visitors. I miss going there.

Also, this is for Barbara Nelson: I just want you to know that just because you didn’t like what I said in my letter to the editor on Jan. 8, you’re not going to dictate to me what I can and can’t say in my letter, and that it shouldn’t be in the paper. This is not a socialist country (not yet anyway), so let’s keep it that way.