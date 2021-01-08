 Skip to main content
Panyk: City should focus on vaccines
Panyk: City should focus on vaccines

In regard to the City of Racine and Racine County's response plan for the coronavirus, in order to have a solution there's a need to get rid of the problem. For the city, they need to get rid of the wicked witch of the east (Bowersox). Instead of focusing or ordinances, restrictions, mandates, shutdowns and fines, focus on the vaccines and saving lives. If that won't be done then she needs to take her broomstick and fly somewhere else. And, take the Racine County officials with her as well.

Judy Panyk, Mount Pleasant

