 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Panyk: CDC guidelines
0 comments

Panyk: CDC guidelines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First of all I would like to thank Mayor Cory Mason for going by the new CDC guidelines regarding fully vaccinated people not having to wear masks and dropping the city mask mandate. However, I do agree with CDC guidelines of wearing masks on buses, trains and planes because they are a combined area. Also, for hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

As for the confusion of businesses not knowing if people are fully vaccinated or not goes, feel free to have them show their vaccine card. I myself am fully vaccinated and carry mine with me all the time and wouldn’t mind showing it before entry.

Secondly, Mount Pleasant needs to request a postal boundary review for the areas in Mount Pleasant with zip codes 53405 and 53406 for community identity. Especially since Foxconn is here and the village is expanding.

I’m looking forward to making that request to the trustees at their meeting on May 24.

Judith Panyk, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Fandrei: What is science?

I’ve seen signs and bumper stickers stating, “Science is Real.” It makes me wonder if people understand what science is.

Letters

Cecelia: Dear Tammy Baldwin

On March 31, and again on April 15, I contacted you via your website. I asked for your positions on the For the People Act (HR1/SR1) and, in t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News