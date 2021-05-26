Panyk: CDC guidelines

First of all I would like to thank Mayor Cory Mason for going by the new CDC guidelines regarding fully vaccinated people not having to wear masks and dropping the city mask mandate. However, I do agree with CDC guidelines of wearing masks on buses, trains and planes because they are a combined area. Also, for hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

As for the confusion of businesses not knowing if people are fully vaccinated or not goes, feel free to have them show their vaccine card. I myself am fully vaccinated and carry mine with me all the time and wouldn’t mind showing it before entry.

Secondly, Mount Pleasant needs to request a postal boundary review for the areas in Mount Pleasant with zip codes 53405 and 53406 for community identity. Especially since Foxconn is here and the village is expanding.

I’m looking forward to making that request to the trustees at their meeting on May 24.

Judith Panyk, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0