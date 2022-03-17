Panyk: Build a post office in Mount Pleasant

I saw a short article in the March 5 paper titled "Foxconn public meeting rescheduled."

In regard to the first public update on the Foxconn project in three years, and also how the county and Mount Pleasant along with the Racine County Economic Development Corp. continue looking for developers and businesses to fill the space that Foxconn left unused.

That would be a good place for Mount Pleasant to have their own post office, don't you think?

Also at this time I'd like to take the opportunity to thank Ascension All Saints Hospital for letting people go to the cafeteria without having an appointment there.

Judy Panyk, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0