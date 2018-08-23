This thank you is a while coming. In the morning of July 28, I lay on the ground with a cut to the bone and bleeding pretty bad. Cars and a jogger kept passing by as I was trying to signal for help.
Finally, Mr. Craig Boers and his father stepped in to help. I shall be eternally grateful for their stopping. Mr. Boers called 911 and took care of my dog, making sure everything was put in place. It's so nice having them around and people like them.
Paul Pankoff
Mount Pleasant
