Just a note about honesty.
I recently had my car serviced at Garbo motors, and when I went to pick it up both Tom and Dick Garbo told me that the technician found $60 between the seat and the seat track and notified either Tom or Dick. I was pleasantly surprised, the tech could have easily pocketed the money, but he was honest.
Just to let everyone know how honest the staff at Garbo motors are.
A big thank you to Tom and Dick Garbo and their staff.
Robert Pankoff
Racine
