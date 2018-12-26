Try 1 month for 99¢

Just a note about honesty.

I recently had my car serviced at Garbo motors, and when I went to pick it up both Tom and Dick Garbo told me that the technician found $60 between the seat and the seat track and notified either Tom or Dick. I was pleasantly surprised, the tech could have easily pocketed the money, but he was honest.

Just to let everyone know how honest the staff at Garbo motors are.

A big thank you to Tom and Dick Garbo and their staff.

Robert Pankoff

Racine

