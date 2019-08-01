Many times, while driving in the City of Racine, boys ride their bikes in the middle of the street or on the wrong side of the street. I have called out to them, telling them to ride on the right side of the street. If I get a response, it is a rude one.
I am asking parents to help their kids understand how dangerous this is. I am also wondering if the Racine Police have thought of some kind of "bike roundup" to spread the word about rules of the road.
Martha Palmer
Racine
