Palmer: Environmental news lacks facts

Mr. Naishadham's article on "Canadian polar bears near Bear Capital dying at fast rate" on Dec. 22 was very similar to other articles on the environment we see in today's news sources.

Most writers do not follow real science. These articles are designed to make the reader believe that polar bears are disappearing to extinction, never to return.

Many true scientists call this "polar bear politics." Just like many subjects on the environment, if you rely on news or magazine articles, odds are you are not getting the real science.

On the subject of polar bears, in reality, since the mid-1960s, the population of polar bears was about 6,000-10,000 (estimated). As of 2014, the estimate was over 20,000.

It's no secret that polar bears can swim for miles to hunt. These numbers are according to John L. Casey's book "Dark Winter." The estimated numbers are directly from the Polar Bear Specialist Group, a group comprised from all countries with polar bears.

In their survey, the PBSG estimated that at least 18,349 polar bears existed from surveys done in 19 arctic zones surveyed. The PBSG admits that of the 19 they do monitor, they are not sure how many that are in half the zones. So if the PBSG doesn't know, who does?

Writers know that we readers can't check numbers easily. The real science says polar bear numbers are increasing.

As with many environmental subjects, get the real science, not a writer's science. Be informed.

Richard Palmer, Racine