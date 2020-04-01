Palecek: Thank you, grocery employees
Palecek: Thank you, grocery employees

Kudos to grocery store workers.

They are risking their health to keep us with food. I took time to chat with some of them on my last visit while they were hurriedly stocking shelves to keep up with demand. For many of them, the last three weeks has been a frantic blur. They are exhausted and worried, yet dedicated to what they do. Please make a special point of thanking them and giving them a smile for what they are doing for us in this time of crisis.

Mike Palecek, Mount Pleasant

