Palecek: A great parade in Racine

What a wonderful and diverse view one could see while riding a float in the Racine Fourth Fest parade. Many floats celebrated their ancestral heritage, like Alicia Villa (#50) who beautifully sang Latino songs while wearing her authentic Guadalajara (Mexico) dress from her Jalisco ancestral home. Being in the float in front of her (#49 – Sons of Norway), we too were celebrating our heritage.

A friend visiting from Connecticut kept commenting “impressive, amazing” when he viewed the crowds along the parade route, representing the ethnic diversity of Racine, with thousands of our citizens smiling, waving and enjoying America’s Independence Day. America really is a spectacular melting pot. Racine and the Fourth Fest parade truly typifies the diversity and opportunity which makes the United States a special nation. We need to remember that spirit of togetherness, every day of the year.

Tusen takk (a thousand thanks, in Norwegian) to everyone who participated in this year’s Fourth Fest and to all the parade organizers.

Mike Palecek, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0