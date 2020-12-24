Paige: Well done, USPS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service and its employees were classified front line and essential. We haven’t missed a beat since. The employees of the Racine and Sturtevant post offices have risen to the overwhelming challenge of delivering mail in the middle of a public health crisis.

In a recent letter to the editor, a writer laments about their package sitting "in transit" for an extended period of time in Oak Creek. Every piece of mail is important to us because it’s important to you. While delays can be frustrating, please consider the bigger picture. The USPS has encouraged everyone to mail earlier because we are not in "normal" times. The call went out as early as Veterans Day to start mailing. Due to safety concerns customers are increasingly ordering more online creating sporadic log jams. Our competitors on a daily basis can’t keep up with their demands so they slap postage on their packages and drop them off at our front door creating a bigger log jam.