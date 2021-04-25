Paige: We must see equal partners

A recent Letter to the Editor titled "Addressing Racism" had me scratching my head. The writer misfired to actually address racism, rather it sounded more like a rant. Our Capitol is protected by barbed wire because some feel that the appropriate way to effect change and alter the course of a true, free and fair election would be to tear down the very walls of our democracy.

America is going green with clean energy initiatives. These jobs will provide for more stable year-round jobs well into the future. Clean, renewable energy will eventually surpass fossil fuels.

The writer quotes the last part of Lincoln’s Gettsyburg Address that began with “Four Score and Seven Years Ago” which refers not to the Constitution but the Declaration of Independence with the underlying meaning “all men are created equal.” The core of America’s "great experiment." Racism is real. Until we learn to look at each other as equal partners in this "great experiment," racism will unfortunately continue to divide and conquer.

Chris Paige, Mount Pleasant

