Paige: USPS is alive and well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Postal Service is more relevant and vital today than it has ever been. An opinion letter in the April 30 Journal Times indicated tough decisions must be made on USPS. Unfortunately the article is misleading.

It’s easy to say cut delivery days. Cutting delivery days would erase hundreds of thousands of good paying family supporting Union jobs and deprive the public of an economic lifeline. The red ink stems from a mandate in 2006 that the USPS pre-fund future retirement benefits 75 years into the future. If not for this mandate the USPS would be more profitable and in a better financial position. No other government agency faces this mandate. Thanks to the hard work of letter carriers around the country H.R. 2382 to repeal this mandate passed in the House.

The USPS adds 4,221 addresses to the delivery network every day, processes 472 million mail pieces each day, processes 35,8000 change of addresses, generates 236 million in revenue per day and is at the heart of a 1.6 trillion dollar mailing industry employing over 7.3 million people. Over 496,000 career employees and 6,700 letter carriers do this day in and day out, rain or shine using zero tax dollars supported only by the sale of our products and services and for only 55 cents. Bailing out the cruise and airline industry is nice. The USPS has been enshrined in our constitution for over 200 years. Still going strong.

Chris Paige, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0