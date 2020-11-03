Paige: Collecting letters to Santa

No parade? No problem! USPS will still be gathering letters to Santa!

Unfortunately Racine had to cancel the time honored, traditional Holiday Parade this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This has always been a fun event not only for Racine but for Racine’s letter carriers as well.

This gave carriers an opportunity to interact with our postal customers in a not so formal like business setting while we walked the route collecting letters to Santa.

Though no parade will take place, Racine’s letter carriers are standing by once again to collect those letters to Santa. All you need to do is place those Santa letters as ‘outgoing’ in your mailbox or give them to a carrier on the street. No postage is required. Please make sure you include your children’s name and your return address. Santa has a busy crew standing by to answer and reply to all your letters.

Additionally, there will be a Santa’s mailbox located inside the lobby at the Racine Yacht Club, 2 Barker St., located by the Kids Kove playground. If you have any questions about this location please contact Andy or Erica Karch at the Racine Yacht Club.