 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paetsch: I feel betrayed by Trump
0 comments

Paetsch: I feel betrayed by Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We have subscribed to the Journal Times for many years, and I have never submitted a letter to the editor before, but I could no longer stay silent.

I feel betrayed by Trump. I am angry. I have not been able to hug my grandchildren or my children. I am 84 years old; never have I believed that we would be having such a person as Trump supposedly, being OUR president. I cannot even capitalize the word; that would provide status. He deserves none.

Mary Paetsch, Waterford

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Venn: Good candidates

There are a number of men running for Racine County offices and the House of Representatives on the Republican ticket in the 2020 election. I …

Letters

Walterman: Masks and choice

Reply to Judith A. Panyk on wearing a mask should be a choice. On the day your letter appeared in The Journal Times, Racine County had another…

Letters

Jordan: Supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s…

Letters

Farley: Steil shows leadership

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. F…

Letters

Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in thi…

Letters

Jirgensen: Saving democracy

2020 isn’t about choosing a Democrat or Republican. It’s about restoring the soul and sanity of our demoralized nation and saving our democrac…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News