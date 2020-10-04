Paetsch: I feel betrayed by Trump

We have subscribed to the Journal Times for many years, and I have never submitted a letter to the editor before, but I could no longer stay silent.

I feel betrayed by Trump. I am angry. I have not been able to hug my grandchildren or my children. I am 84 years old; never have I believed that we would be having such a person as Trump supposedly, being OUR president. I cannot even capitalize the word; that would provide status. He deserves none.