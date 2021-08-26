 Skip to main content
Pace: Reply to CRT letter
I would like to respond to Connie Molbeck’s letter on Aug. 20.

I find it hard to believe that a teacher has not heard of Critical Race Theory until the Republicans brought it up.

To say it isn’t relative is disingenuous to say the least.

I do agree however that teaching should reflect the diverse backgrounds of our students. Where I object is teaching that all “white people” are racist and therefore oppressors. History does not support this viewpoint.

To support and teach this viewpoint is not only wrong, it is immoral. We can view the wrongs and evils of society without condemning and marginalizing a whole segment of society, our white students.

The CRT dogma does not promote “unity” which was a key platform of President Biden during his campaign and inauguration.

I recommend books by Thomas Sowell, American economist, social theorist, who just happens to be of African-American descent. He has written 30 books on race, social theory and disparate impact on minorities.

Rick Pace, Mount Pleasant

