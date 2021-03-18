P. Ketterhagen: Censorship by BASD

Wake up Burlington Area School District citizens. The cancel culture and censorship of free speech is occurring in our schools.

The School Board is currently considering policy changes which affect the request of information to be made public. The policy changes are being made to give the superintendent power over what open records may be given out to the current Board members. The changes provide major hurdles for transparency. Board members making requests are being curtailed in open records requests; specifically the events and correspondence that relates to the attacks from BLM and Burlington Against Racist Burlington.

The technique used in this change of policy is textbook China CCP methods. These methods use self-censorship methods without specifically stating the opaque policies desired by the government. The policy changes will make the elected Board members and citizens fearful of open records requests, therefore intimidating them into self-censorship of an issue they want more information on. To prevent any request by Board members for records open to public is just plain totalitarianism. The policy change removes the Board from vital information and cancels their duty to serve the BASD citizens.