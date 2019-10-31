Taking a page out of Leopold’s book
This summer I read “A Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold, visited ‘the shack,’ walked through Aldo’s restored prairie and then discovered an original Wisconsin prairie at Somers’ own Hawthorn Hollow. This inspired me to try and create my own prairie, but I quickly realized there was only a small percentage of native plants (out of the total available) for purchase at local retailers.
I was able to start my prairie of seven different plants and grasses. Leopold wrote, “There are idle spots… and every highway is bordered by an idle strip as long as it is; keep cow, plow and mower out of these spots and the full native flora…could be part of the normal environment of every citizen.”
As I drive the streets and highways of Racine city and county, and see the many idle spots and strips, I contemplate why we cannot have both “progress and plants?” Further research revealed that since 1990, Iowa has had a program (Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund, ILRT) that has restored 16,000 acres back to original prairie.
Leopold created the land ethic, about strengthening the relationships between people and the land, and our moral responsibility to the natural world. I believe a program like Iowa’s, even in a small part, would allow benefits to the environment, and education for our youth, that can go beyond what we have in place now. If anyone has interest in native seeds, plant or discussing the ILRT program please contact me via email at bernard.l.osborne@gmail.com.
Bernard Osborne, Racine
