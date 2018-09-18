Trump has helped me increase my vocabulary and refresh my memory on some words not often used until he came along. My new word is "solipsism." 1. The theory that only the self exists, 2. self absorption.
Please forgive me if I presume that it is new to you also. Words I have known but do not use much, including sycophant, narcissist, misogynist, pathological, bully, liar, treasonous, OK, maybe not the last few.
I know a little bit about some past presidents, and we have had some characters. To name a few, Jackson, Grant, Harding, T.R., Nixon. Nothing and no one resembles the present.
How does one get in bed with our chief enemy, Russia, and waddle through it? Is there a back bone in our Congress? If there is let it be known, please!
This man thinks he is still running a business in New York. Something we now know he was not very good at. How many bankruptcies, businesses, skilled workers, laborers, banks, students and others were duped and stiffed by this person? Someone out there must be keeping a list much like the one that now lists more than 4,000 credible lies kept by the Washington Post. No wonder he doesn't like Bezos.
One last thing. I agree with Trump that the presidential election was rigged. It was rigged by Russian interference and got him elected. Thank you for indulging this octogenarian who has a large family and worries much about their future. It's not about me.
Robert Orre Sr.
Union Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.