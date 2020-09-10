 Skip to main content
Orre: Trump and truth
Orre: Trump and truth

D. rump is a lyare, cheete, kowurd and a traytor. Yo-semite.

Given some choices; socialism or fascism, I will take socialism every time, truth or lies, truth every time, fact or fiction, fact every time.

No human being is perfect, we would not be human if perfect. Biden is not perfect and neither was Billy Clinton, Barack Obama or Franklin Roosevelt. And Biden is no more a socialist than they were or anybody else.

What I do know is that they were not perfect or egregious in their lies and false facts. By the way, I lived during most of Roosevelt and have made some study of his time. There may have been a stretch of facts at times but tell me you have never stretched a fact.

Rump, however, has everything emanating from his mouth as an untruth, a lie. I am not sure how evangelicals can deal with this. I always thought faith and religion dealt with truth, unexceptionally.

I have several children, grands and great grands and it is for them that I condemn the current administration. As Americans we can and must do better. Vote!

Robert Orre, Union Grove

