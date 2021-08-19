Orre: Still telling lies

Narcissist, misogynist, psycho, solipsist, pathological, prurient deviate. You got it, D.J.Rump. I like something simpler: liar, cheat, coward, traitor.

I have one question for his adherents. Do you believe in and want a "democratic republic?" If so, why do you continue with the false narratives?

With an autocrat/dictator all of you out there shouting for freedom from mandates would probably be behind bars. There are few freedoms in a dictatorship. You could choose when to go to the toilet, laugh or cry, eat, love, breath, but maybe not much else. Most things would be decided for you. Who you could vote for among others.

Is that what you want? If so, you are in the wrong place. China, Russia or Turkey might be more conducive.

I have voted for every elected president since Eisenhower until 2016. I have tried my best to find out how he got elected. There are a lot of unhappy people out there! How a person so obviously unfit to be president of this great country could get elected still escapes me.

It takes a lot of work to make a democracy fulfill its destiny. This imposter was not even willing to work, rather to watch TV.