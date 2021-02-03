Orre: Democracy prevails

So lets all tremble in our boots now that we will be subjected to all the conspiracies outlined in the letter. I believe in balanced government and I think the letter I mention here is nonsense. It speculates on what will happen with Democrats running the show. There is no more truth in that than anything that was said over the last four years with all the accredited lies. What the writer may be saying is that if we resort to the democracy our founders wrought that we may be alright. The fact that the letter was written sounding like it came from the right leads me to believe that tyranny/fascism/trumpism are intimated here. If that is the case Jan. 6 should give us a hard lesson that is not acceptable.