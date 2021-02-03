Orre: Democracy prevails

A recent letter "Progressive Democracy" parrots trumpisms description of what will happen if democrats regain the presidency, which of course they have.
So lets all tremble in our boots now that we will be subjected to all the conspiracies outlined in the letter. I believe in balanced government and I think the letter I mention here is nonsense. It speculates on what will happen with Democrats running the show. There is no more truth in that than anything that was said over the last four years with all the accredited lies. What the writer may be saying is that if we resort to the democracy our founders wrought that we may be alright. The fact that the letter was written sounding like it came from the right leads me to believe that tyranny/fascism/trumpism are intimated here. If that is the case Jan. 6 should give us a hard lesson that is not acceptable.
Now I think this outline of progressive democracy as I said is nonsense. The move to socialism the writer talks about is going to envelop we the American people. So I ask what does the writer advocate? What would the writer call Social Security, Medicare, Affordable Care Act and other forms of socialism that grip our society? Perhaps you do not want to avail yourself of any of those. Western Europe is about as social as it gets yet they do not seem to be running down the path outlined in the letter. Democracy prevails.
Robert Orre, Union Grove