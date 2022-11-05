Orre: Democracy/fascism 101

I'm an amateur historian; anyway here goes.

Turns out the ancient Greeks were fascists. They espoused militarism, heroic leadership and racial purity. Plato seems to have been an enabler.

A few hundred years later comes the United States and its constitution.

The first ten amendments of which are called the "Bill of Rights." Free speech, free assembly and protest, free religion, trial by jury, etc. Look them up and refresh your memory.

One-hundred-sixty years later comes Hitler and Mussolini and WWII.

Fascism was a direct confrontation with the Allies and Axis in which many millions of people were killed. It failed.

In the 21st century now comes Oath Keepers, Q-anon, Poor Boys and others including Trump and his minions. Jan. 6 insurrection is a result. An effort to turn over a free and fair election in 2020 is a result.

The schemers are still plotting their fascist aims in the 2022 mid-term. How is it quashed? Simple. Vote. Go to the polls and vote.

If you do not, there is no one to blame but yourself.

Trump, a would be autocrat/dictator, is an immoral liar, cheat, coward and traitor. The dust bin of democracy is too good for him.

Your vote counts, i.e. each and everyone. Fascism will not recognize "our" Bill of Rights. It is your choice.

Robert Orre, Union Grove