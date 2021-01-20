Oppeneer: Words matter

For anyone who is still in doubt, let’s try this again: words matter!

Inflammatory language excites a primitive part of the brain that is incapable of rational thought or reasonable action. Those who prey upon the most vulnerable among us (those who are mentally unstable or intellectually uninformed or marginal) do so with intentionality.

Those who are acting stunned and claiming Trump and his followers have “learned” and will not try to incite fury and violence again are being completely naïve.

Those who are prematurely calling for “unity” are simply attempting to abdicate responsibility for their role in this horror.

Those who are comparing this deadly threat to democracy with mostly-peaceful Black Lives Matter protests are creating false equivalencies in a deliberate attempt to gaslight others.