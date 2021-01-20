 Skip to main content
Oppeneer: Words matter
Oppeneer: Words matter

For anyone who is still in doubt, let’s try this again: words matter!

Inflammatory language excites a primitive part of the brain that is incapable of rational thought or reasonable action. Those who prey upon the most vulnerable among us (those who are mentally unstable or intellectually uninformed or marginal) do so with intentionality.

Those who are acting stunned and claiming Trump and his followers have “learned” and will not try to incite fury and violence again are being completely naïve.

Those who are prematurely calling for “unity” are simply attempting to abdicate responsibility for their role in this horror.

Those who are comparing this deadly threat to democracy with mostly-peaceful Black Lives Matter protests are creating false equivalencies in a deliberate attempt to gaslight others.

If we wish to continue living in a democracy, we must denounce the violent language that so easily unleashes violent behavior. We must hold those who participate in inciting violence against our democracy legally accountable. We must take a stand against this style of leadership by voting the offenders out of office. And we must rebuild, understanding that differences and divisions are normal, but that name calling, invitations to violence and suggestions of anarchy and chaos have no place in a civil democracy.

Martha Jackson Oppeneer, Racine

