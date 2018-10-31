Try 1 month for 99¢

We cannot be surprised when violent rhetoric leads to violent behavior. This is simply how the brain works.

This President has exposed us to a steady tirade of name calling, character slurs, baseless generalizations and invitations to do physical harm to others (whether political opponents, protesters or journalists).

This rhetoric “fires” the most primitive part of the brain, which in turn escalates primitive, aggressive behaviors. It is utterly disingenuous to rhetorically encourage hatred, anger and violence, then condemn it when it does occur. These behaviors are a direct result of the language that has become the norm.

If we encourage it or fail to speak out against it, we are as culpable as he is.

Dr. Martha Jackson Oppeneer, Racine

