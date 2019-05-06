Last year, following the installation of solar panels at our church (Ministries at North Pointe), our congregation participated in a dedication of these panels and a solar power informational event. The event included presentations by consultants and organizations that shared information about tax incentives, grants, energy savings and group-buy discounts. Participants had the opportunity to sign up for free assessments of their homes or businesses.
Given our commitment to environmental sustainability, we took advantage of the free assessment and decided to move forward and install solar panels on our home. It was a very positive experience. In addition to receiving some financial incentives that made this project more feasible and the knowledge that we would ultimately be saving a significant amount in energy costs, we recognized we would also be doing our bit to reduce our carbon footprint.
Another public energy workshop will take place on May 15 at the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College. This “Solar Summit” will be held in the Michigan Room of Gateway from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and will offer the opportunity to learn about incentives, group-buy discounts and free assessments. This would be an excellent opportunity to check out the benefits of solar to determine if it might work for you.
Martha and Steve Oppeneer, Racine
