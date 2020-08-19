You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oppeneer: Shut down the power plant
0 comments

Oppeneer: Shut down the power plant

{{featured_button_text}}

Imagine being young and healthy, moving into a new city in anticipation of beginning an exciting new chapter in your life — only to spend months cycling in and out of doctor’s offices and ER’s before finally being diagnosed with asthma.

That was my story many years ago, after moving to the north side of Racine, within five miles of the South Oak Creek power plant.

I am fit and healthy by most standards, but asthma is my constant companion. It impacts my ability to engage in activities I love — long-distance cycling and gardening — when the air quality is poor.

It now places me in a high-risk category for having a very poor outcome if I contract COVID-19. I am not alone. I am one of countless others who wonder if their descent from perfect respiratory health to a sudden chronic illness is connected to living so close to a coal-fired power plant.

How many other lives must be sacrificed before WE Energies believes the scientific data that states in unequivocal terms that toxins released by coal-fired power plants are dangerous?

It is time to shut down the South Oak Creek power plant.

Martha Jackson Oppeneer, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Radke: COVID-19 is a war

Everyday you're wearing your science IQ and your concern for others on your face. Don't act like a selfish science illiterate. Wear a mask!

Letters

DeMatthew: Some quick thoughts

Wasn’t Mayor Mason wrong when he let Dimple Navratil’s participation in a protest rally in Madison influence the decision in her store not rec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News