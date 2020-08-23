Oppeneer: Propping up the coal industry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At a point in time when we are facing the most serious pandemic in 100 years and the most devastating economic downturn since the Great Depression, it seems irresponsible that the government is continuing to prop up the failing coal industry.

Coal has become far more expensive than other resources. The South Oak Creek facility currently costs customers $75 million dollars per year more than if clean energy had been purchased on the open market. Ultimately, the savings that would occur if this plant was shut down would be dramatic. At a time when we are facing an economic crisis that will take years to recover from, does it make sense to divert more resources to an industry that is not cost-effective?

Toxins emitted by coal-fired power plants are linked to premature births, premature deaths, lower IQ’s, poor emotional and behavioral functioning, chronic illnesses and permanent disabilities. At a point in time when our health care system is overwhelmed by the demands of treating COVID-19 patients, does it make sense to support an industry that has already stretched our health care resources to the breaking point?

Steven Oppeneer, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0