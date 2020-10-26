Oppeneer: Implicit cruelty in COVID rhetoric

Despite what virtually every epidemiologist is advocating, the assertion that “herd immunity” is the ideal solution to COVID persists. Apparently, our “cowardice” is only prolonging what truly needs to be achieved: a 100% infection rate. This suggestion has become the new and improved version of “bravery.” After all, according to this logic, many people were killed in wars, and we must be willing to die to win the war against COVID.

Never mind that it will decimate our health care system’s ability to respond.

Never mind that doing so will disproportionately kill older Americans, essential workers, people of color, and low-income people without adequate access to health care.

Never mind that there are an increasing number of “long haulers” who have lost any semblance of a normal life, and do not know if they will ever fully recover.

Never mind the burden that caring for “long haulers” will place upon their families and our health care system.

Never mind that there are now cases of re-infection, and it is far too soon to know how common this will be or to predict whether subsequent infections will be milder or potentially deadly.