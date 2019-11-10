Olson: Trump and God's divine plan

During several interviews, Nancy Pelosi has said she is praying about the impeachment of the President, and has suggested her listeners do the same. We should all be praying for the President — not for his impeachment but for his integrity. We should be asking God every day to give our President wisdom, guidance and protection. No matter who the President is, they continually need to be lifted up.
God must have had a reason for putting this specific person into this specific office at this particular time. It doesn’t matter whether we understand it or agree with it, we need to realize it is part of His divine plan. No matter what we think or want, God’s plan is what always happens. He always gets His way.
When we make our requests known to God, He requires certain things to be in place. First, if hatred is present it must be replaced by forgiveness. (Mark 11:25) There’s no ands, ifs or buts. He also says if we want our prayers heard and answered, we must be humble, turn from our wicked ways and seek to please Him. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
These prerequisites are absolutely necessary. Otherwise, James 4:3 tells us what will happen — “You ask and do not receive, because your motives are all wrong — you want only what will give you pleasure.” If we’re going to sincerely pray about this matter, we must do it according to God’s instruction, and realize what happens next is only known by Him.
Scott Olsen, Sturtevant