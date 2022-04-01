Olson: Belle of the Ball

I would like to thank everyone involved in making this year's 2022 Belle of the Ball a great success.

We were able to help over 60 young ladies acquire free, beautiful dresses for this years prom!

I would like to especially thank our chairperson Paula Jedlika for her hard work and expertise on making the event such a success. Thank you also to Carpetland's Dave Brown and Chris Terry for letting us store dresses at your facility and the use of your truck.

Thank you to Racine Unified who came through at the last minute to provide us a venue for the event and volunteers, especially Tabitha and Jody. Thank you to the Racine Founders Rotary and all the donations we received from our community.

Last but not least I would like to thank my staff from Express Employment Tim, Elissa, Sophie, Marley, Beth, Lee Marianne, Zuheilly, Holly, Juliana, Eva, Adraianna, Candice and Claudia for all there help on their days off.

We will be back next year! We are excited to continue to provide the dresses to our community.

Loretta Olson, Racine

