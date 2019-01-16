What’s Best For America? Well, that actually depends on your political bias.
But let’s pretend for the sake of this discussion that there is no such thing as bias. Let’s also pretend there is no bigotry or discrimination in this illusion. Wait a minute — we have a word, a procedure that actually undermines these three synonyms. We call it compromise.
Compromise is that God-given ability that enables us to resolve the conflicts and disputes that come into our lives daily. It forces us to see reality through an untainted lens. It challenges our preconceived notions, which often have no basis in truth. It opens our eyes to more appropriate options. It reveals the obvious is not so obvious. It exposes every form of prejudice that is in the heart and mind. You can see why compromise is crucial to any satisfactory resolution.
The downside of compromise is: it almost always requires both sides to give up more than they want to. The standoff in Washington is evidence of that.
History teaches us that compromise has enriched and sustained our democratic government for almost 250 years. When done correctly, it works every time in every situation.
Our politicians have failed to see the importance of compromise. Their political agenda is preventing them from being accurate and honest. Their unwillingness to compromise shows how little they care about what is really important for America. It is time they clearly understand that we, the voters, want and need what’s best for America, not what’s best for their agenda.
Scott Olsen
Sturtevant
