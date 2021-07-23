Olsen: Victim mentality

By no fault of their own, everyone, at some point in time, is a victim of circumstance.

However, some people experience the victim role more often, and more unjustly than others.

Having said that, and not meaning to diminish empathy rightfully deserved by those who feel they are victims, this letter is primarily written to challenge presumed victims.

“Drama does not just walk into our life. Either we create it, invite it or associate with it.”

Both history and experience confirm we cannot hang out with negative, destructive people and expect to live a positive, constructive life.

“What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it is supposed to be.”

The truth is we don’t see things as they are, we see things as we are. Remember, we can’t change what’s going on around us until we start changing what’s going on within us.

“What consumes our mind controls our life.”

When one is hell-bent on being a victim, that victim mentality controls how we think, what we say and how we act. When that happens, finding appropriate, realistic solutions to our imagined or real problems becomes virtually impossible.