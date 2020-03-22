Olsen: Undeniable obsession

According to Vocabulary.com, “An obsession with something is an unhealthy, extreme interest in it. When someone is obsessed, they’ve lost control of their feelings about the object of their obsession.” Is there any better description of what we have seen happen within the democratic party? For over three years, we have seen an unhealthy, extreme interest, where many have lost control of their feelings, about the removal of Donald Trump.
For some, it’s all they can talk about and all they have focused on for three years. California Democrat Maxine Waters recently said, “We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know. But I know we must continue the work that our constituents elected us to Congress to do.”
So, the work she was elected to do in Congress was impeach Donald Trump? When did that become part of their job description? Her undeniable obsession is shared by many of her colleagues and explains why nothing has gotten done in the House of Representatives for three years. And surprise, surprise – after the President’s acquittal they were already working on their next impeachment endeavor.
Any average person with this degree of obsession would be required to undergo counseling, take appropriate medication, and possibly even be hospitalized. As an elected official, at the very least, they should be removed from office. They should also, be unable to return to that kind of work until they have proven undeniably that they can be impartial and objective.
Scott Olsen, Sturtevant