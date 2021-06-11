Olsen: Transformed culture destroying America

Can you remember (it wasn’t that long ago) when “doing your best, working hard, becoming successful” was what most parents wanted for their children? What parent living in the USA would want anything less?

Now, the woke culture deems these values as racist, and wants them replaced with more transformed values, such as judging others by skin color, being dependent on the government and fully embracing victimhood. Oh, how Martin Luther King Jr. must be rolling over in his grave.

How has America allowed this malicious propaganda to become mainstream doctrine? How can judging others by the color of their skin ever be deemed acceptable behavior in a transformed government? Is it because wolves in sheep’s clothing redefined and repackaged that behavior for conspicuous political reasons?

Not that long ago, being dependent on the government was never an aspiration, it was always a disappointment. Being a victim was always regarded as a temporary misfortune, never a permanent goal. This transformed culture is destroying America in every way.

If these transformed woke values were actually building a stronger, more united America, why are we seeing more weakness and more division than ever before? In what world, other than an ungodly world, are hatred and segregation regarded as transformed values?